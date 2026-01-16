ICE in Central Florida: What we know about ‘Operation Tidal Wave’

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’ve noticed a heavy law enforcement presence at local motels today, you aren’t imagining it.

A massive immigration crackdown—dubbed “Operation Tidal Wave”—is officially moving through our neighborhoods. While we’ve seen plenty of videos circulating on social media, local leaders are now confirming the activity is very real.

U.S. Representative Maxwell Frost says his office has confirmed that ICE agents are securing “pretty large” hotel reservations as staging areas. According to Frost, agents have been spotted in:

* UCF / East Orlando

* Winter Garden

* Altamonte Springs

The focus seems to be in Kissimmee. FL Congressman Darren Soto has already started posting “Know Your Rights” guides online to help local families navigate the surge.

While federal lawmakers are calling for caution, state leaders are doubling down.

At a news conference in Polk County this morning, Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia stood with law enforcement to support the crackdown. He says the goal is “ridding our communities” of undocumented people, specifically those committed to breaking the law.

Governor Ron DeSantis says “Operation Tidal Wave” is a huge success so far. Here’s the breakdown:

* 10,000+ arrests since last April.

* 1,000 people have already used the state’s “voluntary return” program to fly back to their home countries.

We’ve reached out to ICE regarding these specific hotel reservations, but we’re still waiting to hear back. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about where these operations are headed next.

