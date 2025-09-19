“I was scared!” Witness says pandemonium broke out after a rider suffered deadly injuries on coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Epic Universe guest says pandemonium broke out after a man on a roller coaster was seen covered with blood and slumped over in his seat.

Tommy Italiono says he was at the front of the line, waiting to get on the Stardust Racers Roller Coaster, when he suddenly heard yelling.

“The cast members started screaming, get out, get off the coaster, get off the coaster. Everyone got off the platform, and it turned into full pandemonium.”

He says a doctor ran to help, putting a tourniquet on the victim, Kevin Rodriguez Zavala. “I see a guest jump over the railing and go up to a guest that was on the coaster, and I later found out she was a doctor and performing emergency aid at that time.”

Tommy, a TV and TikTok reporter, noticed something as Zavala was slumped over the restraint rail of the ride. “There was a big piece of metal from the seat that was detached hanging off of the coaster.”

He also tried to console others upset over the confusion, because riders had their phones locked in a locker, and couldn’t get them back right away.

“There were families in there yelling, screaming, crying, because they had not only been separated from their family, they had no phone to contact their family.”

Italiono says the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. He says he was finally able to get his phone after the park closed at 10 p.m., preventing him from getting a video of the scene. He says he’s praying for Zavala’s family.

