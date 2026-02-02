I-95 shut down in both directions due to brush fire in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Interstate 95 is currently shut down in both directions between mile marker 166 and mile marker 173. The closure is due to visibility concerns from the large brush fire that has impacted the area.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until further notice.

The shutdown affects both the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

