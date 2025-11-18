I-95 named the ‘most dangerous highway’ in the United States, new study says

ORLANDO, Fla. — A recent study by the law firm Schiller Kessler Group has identified Florida’s Interstate 95 as one of the most dangerous highways in the United States, with Brevard County contributing significantly to the high fatality rate.

The analysis revealed that between 2019 and 2023, Florida recorded 1,729 fatalities along I-95, accounting for nearly one-quarter of all deaths on this interstate nationwide.

This alarming statistic highlights the perilous nature of this stretch of road, particularly in Brevard County.

These findings show that while I-95 is a dangerous corridor overall, risk is highly concentrated in its southern states, with Florida a disproportionate part of that equation — Schiller Kessler Group

