Local

I-95 named the ‘most dangerous highway’ in the United States, new study says

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Crash on I-95 causing morning delays on the Fuller Warren Bridge Crash on I-95 causing morning delays on the Fuller Warren Bridge
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A recent study by the law firm Schiller Kessler Group has identified Florida’s Interstate 95 as one of the most dangerous highways in the United States, with Brevard County contributing significantly to the high fatality rate.

The analysis revealed that between 2019 and 2023, Florida recorded 1,729 fatalities along I-95, accounting for nearly one-quarter of all deaths on this interstate nationwide.

This alarming statistic highlights the perilous nature of this stretch of road, particularly in Brevard County.

These findings show that while I-95 is a dangerous corridor overall, risk is highly concentrated in its southern states, with Florida a disproportionate part of that equation

—  Schiller Kessler Group

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!