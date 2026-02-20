I-4 reopens after road depression causes overnight shutdown

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A roadway depression caused a major shutdown of Interstate 4 near the Osceola-Polk County line.

5:55 a.m. update:

I-4 westbound has reopened after a roadway depression caused a shutdown for over 10 hours.

Traffic is starting to move in the area, but delays still continue on the highway.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution in the area.

Original report:

A depression on Interstate 4 is closing a stretch of the busy highway near the Osceola-Polk County border.

Westbound I-4 in Polk County is closed Friday morning at U.S. Highway 27 due to a road depression.

Repair crews have been working at the scene since 7 p.m. Thursday.

The shutdown has forced a total closure of the westbound lanes, with traffic being diverted off the interstate at the ChampionsGate exit.

The Florida Department of Transportation is currently managing the repair efforts.

Drivers traveling through the area are advised to seek alternate routes to bypass the closure.

Recommended detours include using U.S. Highway 27 or U.S. Highway 17 to navigate around the affected section of the interstate.

Traffic remains heavy near the ChampionsGate exit, where the mandatory diversion is in place.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation to determine when the westbound lanes might be cleared for travel.

Watch Eyewitness News This Morning for live traffic updates from Alexa Lorenzo.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group