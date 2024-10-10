Local

Hurricane Milton causes damage in Central Florida, reporter shares updates from Cocoa Beach

Channel 9's Geovany Dias shares Hurricane Milton damage in Cocoa Beach (WFTV)

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton moves across Central Florida into the Atlantic, Channel 9 reporter Geovany Dias shares damage in Cocoa Beach.

Milton has maximum sustained winds of around 90 mph and is moving east-northeast at 16 mph.

Dias said the building roofs are peeling off as the wind gets stronger.

“The wind feels like it is coming from every direction,” Dias said.

A tow truck driver said they were on the streets to help a driver stuck in water. “I am making sure people don’t get stuck out here.”

The driver said he had already recused three people.

Impact of Hurricane Milton is creeping through Brevard County (WFTV)

