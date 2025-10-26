Hurricane Melissa strengthens — Category 5 impact expected in Jamaica Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Melissa resumed strengthening Sunday evening and remains on track to be a powerful Category 5 hurricane near Jamaica.

The 5 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had increased winds of 145 mph, making Melissa a Category 4 major hurricane.

Hurricane Warnings continue for Jamaica, and a new Hurricane Warning is now in effect for eastern Cuba.

Tropical Storm Warnings and Hurricane Watches continue for the southern sections of Haiti and the Cuban province of Las Tunas.

Hurricane Melissa 5 pm update 10/26/25 (WFTV)

Interests in the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos should continue to monitor future forecasts.

Additional watches and warnings are possible late Sunday into Monday.

Rapid intensification is expected to continue, and Melissa will likely be a Category 5 storm Monday, before making landfall in Jamaica.

Melissa will then turn to the northeast from Monday into Tuesday as it exits Jamaica.

Melissa will likely be one of the most intense hurricanes to hit Jamaica in recorded history.

Hurricane conditions are expected in Jamaica on Monday, with tropical storm conditions increasing Sunday night.

Hurricane Melissa 5 pm update 10/26/25 (WFTV)

The threat of historic and widespread catastrophic flooding continues to increase for Jamaica and southern Haiti.

Melissa will produce 15-30 inches of rainfall in Haiti and Jamaica through Wednesday. Isolated storm totals over 40 inches remain possible.

A large storm surge event could also unfold along the southern coast of Jamaica, with 9-13 feet of surge possible.

Long-term, the system is anticipated to lift northeastward and could potentially move across the Bahamas or the Turks and Caicos late next week.

Melissa will stay south and southeast of Florida.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on Melissa.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

▶ DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Read:

Read:

Read:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group