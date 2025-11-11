How to Celebrate Veterans Day 2025 in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Veterans Day 2025 is here. The annual federal holiday, whose roots lie in post-World War I America, honors all who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The precursor to Veterans Day, called Armistice Day, was first celebrated in 1919 after then-President Woodrow Wilson declared November 11 as a day that would be “filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory [of World War I.]”

In 1954, following the end of World War II, the 83rd Congress, “at the urging of the Veterans service organizations,” amended the holiday’s official name so as to honor American veterans of “all wars.”

Since then, Veterans Day has served as an annual celebration and appreciation of those who have given their all for our country.

For those looking to observe the holiday and pay their respects to our veterans, Central Florida has a wide variety of parades, events, and local gatherings to help honor the brave people of America’s armed forces.

Lake Mary Veterans Day Event

8:30 a.m. at Central Park in Downtown Lake Mary

The City of Lake Mary invites you to a “meaningful community gathering” featuring guest speakers to “salute those who’ve served and continue to inspire.”

Melbourne Beach Veterans Day Celebration

9 a.m. at Ryckman Park

Hear “real stories of service” at the City of Melbourne Beach’s Veterans Day event. Other offerings include a flag ceremony, free coffee and donuts, and children’s activities.

Flagler County Veterans Day Parade

10 a.m., beginning at Bunnell City Hall and ending at the Flagler County Courthouse

Flagler County encourages residents to “join us for an unforgettable experience and show your support for our troops.” For a map of the parade route, click here.

Apopka Veterans Day Program

11 a.m. at Kit Land Nelson Park

Hosted by the VFW Post 10147, the Apopka Veterans Day Program features a flag raising, opening remarks from Mayor Byran Nelson, and a guest speaker, followed by food and beverages at the Apopka Community Center.

Sanford Veterans Day Ceremony

11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park

Join the City of Sanford as they “pay tribute to [veterans’] sacrifices and celebrate their unwavering commitment.”

Veterans Day Tribute - Oviedo

5 p.m. at 299 Center Lake Lane

“Commander Larry Kayne will give a speech about Veterans’ Day before reading the names that will be unveiled on the wall. Hagerty High School JROTC Honor Guard will provide the colors, and the Oviedo High School Brass Ensemble will perform the National Anthem.”

Ocoee Veterans Day Ceremony

6 p.m. at Bill Breeze Park

A fire truck display, ceremony, and firework display characterize this event, hosted by the City of Ocoee. For more information, the City encourages you to call Community Relations at 407-905-3100.

Winter Springs Veterans Day Tribute

6 p.m. at Winter Springs Town Center

Join the City of Winter Springs in honoring our nation’s heroes. The City writes that this “annual tribute [will include] the recognition of [their] 2025 Hometown Hero and a time of remembrance for veterans and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

Other Veterans Day Offerings

