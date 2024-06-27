News

Hot and steamy summer weather pattern continues Thursday in Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and steamy on Thursday.

High temperatures in our area will be in the low 90s.

Heat index values are also expected to reach 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Our area will also see scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

Rain and storms should get an earlier start along the I-75 corridor as scattered showers move inland from the Gulf.

Most of Central Florida will see the best rain chance from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Heavier rain and storms will be possible near the coast Thursday evening.

