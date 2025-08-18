Hot and humid weather pattern continues Monday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see a typical mid-August weather pattern on Monday.

Our area will see afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s and a 40% chance of sea breeze showers and storms.

As the week progresses, drier conditions are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday while temperatures remain in the low 90s.

Meanwhile, wave heights will increase, and rip currents will pose a danger along the coast.

Hurricane Erin, which is expected to stay hundreds of miles off the East Coast, will influence the weather pattern.

Despite its distance, Erin will contribute to the highest surf expected from late Tuesday to early Thursday.

Central Florida wave heights this week

Residents and visitors are advised to exercise caution near the water due to the dangerous rip currents expected throughout the week.

