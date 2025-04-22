Local

Hot and dry weather pattern continues in Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — The hot and dry weather pattern continues in Central Florida.

Our area will be partly cloudy Wednesday, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal communities will remain in the low 80s due to cooling winds from the water.

Daytime highs are expected to reach the low 90s for most of this week.

We are caught in a dry pattern, with only slight chances of rain returning Sunday into next week.

