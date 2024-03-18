Hookah lounge changes name nearly three months after deadly shooting

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly three months after an innocent man was shot to death outside a hookah lounge on Christmas day, his accused killer is expected back in court.

Channel 9 has also learned the hookah lounge where the shooting took place has changed its name but not its ownership. The establishment is now called “Volcano Sports Bar.”

The owner wouldn’t tell Channel 9 the reason behind why he renamed the business, but he said he’s remodeling it. The owner denied that the shooting was the reason. The family of Terrell Williams had called the place a crime hotspot and asked for it to close ever since his death.

Gabriel Correa is expected back in court Monday, accused of shooting and killing an innocent bystander, Terrell Williams.

It all happened around 4 a.m. at Lungo Hookah Lounge in Kissimmee. Sherriff Lopez said Correa got into an argument with an employee inside so he walked out and shot at the building. Lopez said Correa then returned shortly after and shot again. This time, hitting Williams, who was standing outside. Employees brought him inside where he died. Correa was later found and arrested in Polk County. He was booked into the Osceola County Jail on four charges, including second-degree murder with a firearm. Correa will be in court at 11 a.m. His jury trial is scheduled to begin April 1.

Williams’ family held a candlelight vigil to honor him weeks later. But, Williams’ family wanted something more.

He took an innocent man’s life for no reason, and he deserves to get what’s coming from him,” said Kimberly Linden, Correa’s fiance.

They called it a crime hotspot.

Channel 9 dug into the records behind the establishment. Just over a week before the deadly shooting, it also had a complaint for selling alcohol after hours – and that person wanted the place shut down, too.

In October, deputies responded to a battery call there as well.

