Honor Flight Central Florida invites public out to honor veterans in homecoming this weekend

Honor Flight Central Florida is inviting you to come out for the welcome home of a lifetime. On Saturday, April 25th at 10 pm Honor Flight will return to the Orlando-Sanford International Airport, honoring a group of 60 Veterans after an unforgettable trip to DC.

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According to their website, Honor Flight Central Florida “transport(s) our heroes to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at their memorials at no cost to the veteran. Guardian donors accompany veterans on this one-day trip at their own expense. Their fee covers the cost of the Honor Flight related expenses and provides them the privilege of accompanying one of our hometown heroes for the day on the national mall.”

Since 2005, the Honor Flight Network has flown over 295,000 veterans and operates out of 44 states and 124 regional hubs.

“The public is invited to welcome these special honorees home at Orlando-Sanford International Airport when they land around 10:00 PM on Allegiant Airline flight #4901. Grab your family and friends, bring your signs and your flags, these heroes deserve our time and gratitude.”

If you are a veteran who is interested in the program, or are an individual interested in participating as a guardian learn more here.

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