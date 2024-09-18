Local

Homeowner who caused flooding by plugging storm drain with concrete due back in court

By Q McCray, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Homeowner who plugged storm drain with concrete to appear in court The saga of the blocked drainage pipe in Longwood's Shadow Bay community continues.

LONGWOOD, Fla. — The saga of the blocked drainage pipe in Longwood’s Shadow Bay community continues.

A homeowner faces a potential court-ordered injunction to immediately remove the blockage.

Diane Goglas was in court on Wednesday. She is accused of pouring concrete down a drainage pipe behind her home.

But the clogged pipe now leads to flooding every time it rains.

Last week, Goggles was ordered to remove the blockage by Oct. 1 or face a daily fine of $250, but her HOA wants the work done promptly.

The hearing will continue Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Previous story:

A woman who filled a storm drain with concrete will be back in a Seminole County courtroom on Wednesday.

Since April, Channel 9 has reported on the incident that caused ongoing flooding in the Shadow Bay community of Longwood.

A judge ruled last week that the woman must fix the pipe by Oct. 1 or be fined $250 a day.

A judge could order her on Wednesday to get the pipe fixed immediately during an injunction hearing.

Neighbors have expressed frustration and concern over the situation, which they say has been a major disruption to their lives.

The homeowner maintains she had the right to fill the storm drain.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating possible criminal charges against her.

Channel 9 will have a crew inside of the courtroom and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Homeowner who caused flooding by plugging storm drain with concrete due back in court

