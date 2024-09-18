Homeowner who caused flooding by plugging storm drain with concrete due back in court

LONGWOOD, Fla. — The saga of the blocked drainage pipe in Longwood’s Shadow Bay community continues.

A homeowner faces a potential court-ordered injunction to immediately remove the blockage.

Diane Goglas was in court on Wednesday. She is accused of pouring concrete down a drainage pipe behind her home.

But the clogged pipe now leads to flooding every time it rains.

Last week, Goggles was ordered to remove the blockage by Oct. 1 or face a daily fine of $250, but her HOA wants the work done promptly.

The hearing will continue Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Previous story:

A woman who filled a storm drain with concrete will be back in a Seminole County courtroom on Wednesday.

Since April, Channel 9 has reported on the incident that caused ongoing flooding in the Shadow Bay community of Longwood.

A judge ruled last week that the woman must fix the pipe by Oct. 1 or be fined $250 a day.

A judge could order her on Wednesday to get the pipe fixed immediately during an injunction hearing.

Neighbors have expressed frustration and concern over the situation, which they say has been a major disruption to their lives.

The homeowner maintains she had the right to fill the storm drain.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating possible criminal charges against her.

Channel 9 will have a crew inside of the courtroom and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

