Holiday Classics and New Favorites: What to Watch This Christmas

By Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk
Christmas Movies (The Origin 33 - stock.adobe.com)
By Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (NBC)

Friday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.

Frosty the Snowman (NBC)

Thursday, Dec. 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (NBC)

Thursday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6 at 10:15 p.m.

Charlie Brown Christmas (Apple TV)

Saturday, December 13

Sunday, December 14

The Best Christmas Movies to Stream and Celebrate the Season

NETFLIX:

A Merry Little EX-Mas

Champagne Problems

Jingle Bell Heist

My Secret Santa

That Christmas

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

Man Vs. Baby

Goodbye June

1000 Miles from Christmas

Christmas in the Heartland

Best. Christmas. Ever!

A Boy Called Christmas

Carry-On

A Castle for Christmas

The Christmas Chronicles

Christmas Inheritance

A Christmas Prince

Christmas with You

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Falling for Christmas

Family Switch

Holidate

Hot Frosty

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Klaus

The Knight Before Christmas

Let It Snow

Love Hard

Meet Me Next Christmas

The Merry Gentlemen

The Noel Diary

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

Our Little Secret

The Princess Switch

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Single All the Way

That Christmas

Fireplace for Your Home

PRIME VIDEO:

Scrooge

Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy

Oh. What. Fun.

Merv

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Red One

A Cinderella Christmas Ball

Christmas Under the Northern Lights

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Christmas with the Kranks

DISNEY+:

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie

The Snowball Protocol

A Wisconsin Christmas Pie

A Christmas Prayer

A Royal Icing Christmas

Christmas in Midnight Clear

A Very Curious Christmas

Christmas of Giving

Timeless Tidings of Joy

Pencil Me in for Christmas

Hulu:

Elf

The Polar Express

Home Alone

Jingle All the Way

Nutcrackers

The Santa Clause

Four Christmases

Christmas With the Kranks

A Timeless Christmas

Frosty the Snowman

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Holiday in Handcuffs

Jack Frost

Fred Claus

A Christmas Carol

Miracle on 34th Street

The Nutcracker

Happiest Season

It’s a Wonderful Binge

Die Hard

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Same Time, Next Christmas

I’m Glad It’s Christmas

All I Want for Christmas

Santa Games

A Merry Christmas Wish

A Country Christmas Story

The Mistle-Tones

Michelle Wargo

Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk

Michelle Wargo is an award-winning reporter and producer. Her multifaceted career encompasses on-air broadcasting, television and radio production, film, marketing, and public relations, consistently demonstrating her ability to develop and execute impactful stories and communications strategies.

