High winds prompt ground stop at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop Friday at Orlando International Airport.

Officials said the hold on incoming and outgoing flights was due to high winds.

Issues like that are typically temporary, and out of an abundance of caution, but can have a lasting impact on flights.

Travelers are advised to check their flight statuses before arriving at the airport for all flights.

