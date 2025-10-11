High school students invited to Career & Life Skills Summit at UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Cloud Family Foundation is seeking high school students to participate in its upcoming Level Up Brother Summit, a program designed to help young men explore careers and strengthen life skills.

The one-day summit will take place on November 1st from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UCF Student Center.

It aims to build workplace skills and connect students with mentors through workshops and hands-on activities.

The Cloud Family Foundation focuses on empowering young men through educational and career-oriented programs.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in various workshops and activities designed to enhance their professional skills and provide valuable networking opportunities.

Registration for the summit is available through a link in the Weblinks section of WFTV.com.

