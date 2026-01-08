High School in Seminole County goes on lockdown after receiving a potential threat

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla.- Lake Brantley High School was put under a code red after receiving a tip of a potential threat.

UPDATE:

Lake Brantley High’s code red has moved into a controlled dismissal and the tip is confirmed as a hoax.

ORIGINAL:

Currently law enforcement is sweeping the campus with K-9 units, according to the school.

Law enforcement is under the impression that the tip was a hoax, but the school will continue to stay on code red until the sweep is completed.

An announcement was sent to parents Thursday afternoon stating that dismissal will be postponed until the school receives confirmation from law enforcement.

This is a developing story, WDBO will continue to share as we learn more.

