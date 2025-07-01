High incomes and good work-life balance: which U.S. cities have the best job markets

A new study by SmartAsset ranks the best job markets in the United States based on factors like unemployment rates, income growth, health insurance coverage, and commute times.

Bend, Oregon, takes the top spot with low unemployment and high income growth.

Richmond, Virginia, and Seattle, Washington, follow closely behind.

Cities like Santa Clara, California, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, offer strong health care coverage.

Cities with short commute times and high remote work options, like Wichita Falls, Texas, and Frisco, Texas, also rank well for work-life balance.

