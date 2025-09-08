Heavy rain, thunderstorms possible Monday in parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue in Central Florida as a nearby weather front influences the region.

Some areas experienced over three inches of rain Sunday night, and high humidity and heat contributed to thunderstorms.

A few smaller showers are possible early today, but the best chances for rain will occur in the late afternoon and early evening.

While widespread severe weather is unlikely, one or two strong thunderstorms could develop, bringing winds up to 50 mph and the risk of isolated flooding.

These weather conditions are expected to persist for the next couple of days until the front begins to move south by late Wednesday into Thursday.

Residents should remain vigilant for potential strong thunderstorms and localized flooding as the weather front continues to influence the region.

