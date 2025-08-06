Local

Heavy rain, strong winds, and flooding possible Wednesday in Central Florida

By Daniel McFarland, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida experienced thunderstorms and heavy rain on Tuesday, with another round of storms expected on Wednesday.

Isolated rain chances could begin around 2 p.m., with the main window for storms starting around 4 p.m. and lasting into Wednesday evening.

The strongest storms are anticipated to remain east of Orlando, with strong winds, heavy rain, and isolated flooding as the main threats.

This rainy pattern is forecasted to continue into the weekend, with up to three to four inches of rain possible in many areas.

