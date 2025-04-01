Heat wave kicks off first day of April in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have a warm start to the first day of April with even hotter days ahead.

We’ll see a blend of sun and clouds on Tuesday, with sea breeze showers and storms developing in the afternoon and early evening.

An isolated strong storm will be possible Tuesday afternoon, with highs pushing into the upper 80s.

The rain and storms will fade away later this evening, with some clouds and fog developing.

The threat for rain and storms continues Wednesday, but coverage will be lower. Just a few widely scattered storms are expected, with temps again in the upper 80s.

More scattered evening storms will be possible on Thursday, but many will stay dry.

Highs for Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

Drier air moves in for Friday, ending storm chances across the area.

It will remain warm, with highs pushing into the low 90s.

The upcoming weekend looks warm and dry, with sun and clouds expected both days and highs in the low 90s.

