Heat advisory issued for parts of Central Florida on Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — A heat advisory has been issued for Marion and Flagler counties on Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs in the low to mid-90s and heat index values between 102 and 105 degrees.

Residents in Marion and Flagler counties should prepare for extreme heat conditions. The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and heat index values could reach between 106 and 108 degrees.

The heat wave is expected to intensify over the next few days, with temperatures rising further into the 90s.

Limited relief from the heat is expected on Wednesday, with only a 30% chance of showers and storms.

Conditions are predicted to become drier throughout the week, offering little respite from the oppressive heat.

