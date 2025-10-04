Local

Hearing set for FPL proposal that could raise power bills across Florida

MIAMI, Fla. — The Florida Public Service Commission will begin a hearing on October 6th to discuss a proposed base-rate settlement for Florida Power and Light (FPL).

The proposed settlement, agreed upon by FPL in August, seeks to increase base rates by hundreds of millions of dollars annually over the next three years.

Base rates constitute a significant portion of customers’ monthly bills, and the proposed changes could impact many consumers across the state.

The hearing will review the details of the proposed settlement agreement reached by FPL.

The exact specifics of the settlement, including how it will affect individual customer bills, have not been disclosed.

