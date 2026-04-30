Hearing set for 3 former firefighters charged in violent hazing incident

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Three former Marion County firefighters are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday to change their pleas in connection with hazing allegations.

This court appearance marks a major shift from previous not guilty pleas to a possible legal deal.

Seth Day, Edward Kenny and Tate Trauthwein face charges of battery and false imprisonment related to the alleged hazing of a 19-year-old former co-worker.

The initial investigation into the incident became public in November. Investigators say the group targeted the new firefighter over a TikTok video, leading to taunting that escalated into violence.

Sheriff Billy Woods alleged the victim was waterboarded three times during the incident.

Woods described the severity of the alleged assault, stating, “they decided to get a bottle of water and a towel and water board him, according to the victim, three times. During this whole incident, the victim fought.”

The assault led to felony charges against the former firefighters.

While one co-worker had her charges dropped, Day, Kenny and Trauthwein now face battery and false imprisonment counts.

Fire Chief James Banta terminated all four individuals involved when the arrests happened.

Banta made clear his stance on their actions, stating, “Let me be absolutely clear. These individuals involved in this incident forfeited their right to wear the uniform the moment they chose an act and manner that endangered, harmed and betrayed a fellow firefighter.”

With the hearing scheduled for Thursday, a deal could be reached in the case.

If an agreement is accepted, sentencing for Day, Kenny and Trauthwein could follow.

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