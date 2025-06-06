Hazy sunshine and rising temperatures, heat advisory likely next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — A large area of dry, dusty air is currently overhead, bringing us hazy sunshine mixed with clouds this afternoon.

This dry layer of air primarily exists between 5,000 and 10,000 feet above the ground but can occasionally reach the surface, affecting things like our cars when it rains.

Essentially, this layer of dry air reduces our chances of rain, which will be evident as we head into the weekend.

Additionally, temperatures are expected to rise significantly this weekend and into next week, reaching well into the 90s, with heat indices ranging from 102 to 105 degrees.

A heat advisory may be issued for next week as this summer-like heat returns.

