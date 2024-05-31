News

Gunman at large after clerk shot during convenience store robbery in Leesburg, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg police say a man is in the hospital after being shot during a robbery.

They said it happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at a convenience store on Picciola Road off US-441.

Leesburg Police Department released security video from inside M&M Food Mart.

It shows a person with a gun enter the store and immediately target the clerk.

Robbery and shooting suspect Clerk shot at Leesburg convenience store (Leesburg Police Department)

Investigators said that clerk was shot.

A short time later you can see the armed person run out of the store.

Leesburg robbery and shooting Clerk shot at Leesburg convenience store (Leesburg Police Department)

Police said that suspect was still on the loose Friday morning.

A medical helicopter flew the victim to a hospital but his condition is not known.

Leesburg robbery and shooting Leesburg police say someone robbed the M&M Food Mart and shot a store clerk Thursday night. (WFTV staff)

Channel 9′s Sam Martello is in Leesburg following the latest information in the case as well as the search for a suspect.

