Gunman at large after clerk shot during convenience store robbery in Leesburg, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg police say a man is in the hospital after being shot during a robbery.

They said it happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at a convenience store on Picciola Road off US-441.

Leesburg Police Department released security video from inside M&M Food Mart.

READ: Firefighters contain brush fire in Lake County

It shows a person with a gun enter the store and immediately target the clerk.

Robbery and shooting suspect Clerk shot at Leesburg convenience store (Leesburg Police Department)

Investigators said that clerk was shot.

A short time later you can see the armed person run out of the store.

Leesburg robbery and shooting Clerk shot at Leesburg convenience store (Leesburg Police Department)

Police said that suspect was still on the loose Friday morning.

READ: Parents enraged after Marion County park covered in racist, antisemitic graffiti

A medical helicopter flew the victim to a hospital but his condition is not known.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Leesburg robbery and shooting Leesburg police say someone robbed the M&M Food Mart and shot a store clerk Thursday night. (WFTV staff)

Channel 9′s Sam Martello is in Leesburg following the latest information in the case as well as the search for a suspect.

You can watch her live updates beginning at 5 a.m. on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group