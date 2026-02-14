Groveland sinkhole repairs estimated at $2.6 million, report says

GROVELAND, Fla. — Lake County is gathering proposals to repair a massive sinkhole that opened earlier this month on Empire Church Road in Groveland.

The sinkhole appeared between Bear Lake Road and Edgehill Drive, forcing officials to shut down the roadway. According to a 72-page geotechnical engineering report obtained by Channel 9, the county should budget about $2.6 million to fix the damage.

Drone video shows the hole has since been filled in by a construction crew, but the report makes clear the project is far from complete. Engineers describe a complex repair process designed to prevent the ground from collapsing again.

The geotechnical engineering firm hired to study the site recommends injecting grout into certain areas beneath the road to strengthen the soil and seal potential voids that could lead to another collapse.

The engineering report also notes Lake County has a moderate to high potential for sinkholes due to underlying limestone geology.

At its largest, the sinkhole stretched 90 feet wide, 200 feet long, and approximately 50 feet deep.

County officials estimate about 1,400 drivers use Empire Church Road daily. Since the closure, residents have been forced to take a detour along Mascotte Empire Road.

Residents have told Channel 9 the road closure has extended their daily commutes.

“My friend lives like two miles away from me now, it’s going to be probably 7. It’s several miles out of the way,” said Christine Boothe, who lives near the sinkhole.

There is currently no timeline for when the road could reopen.

Before any repairs can begin, the Lake County Board of County Commissioners must approve work proposals. That is when a timeline and final costs will be determined. So far, a vote on the matter has not been added to the board’s agenda.

