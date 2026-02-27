Grand jury recommends first-degree murder charges after 3 killed in Osceola County

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — State Attorney Monique Worrell held a news conference on Thursday to give an update after three people were shot to death in Osceola County.

Worrell announced that a grand jury has recommended 29-year-old shooting suspect Ahmad Jihad Bojeh be charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Victims identified after deadly triple shooting inside Kissimmee-area vacation rental

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 at a Kissimmee-area vacation rental home in the Indian Point Subdivision.

The shooting occurred as the victims were waiting for a new rental car after their original vehicle broke down.

The victims were identified as Columbus, Ohio, residents James Puchan, 68, and Douglas Kraft, 68, and Holland, Michigan, resident Robert Kraft, 70.

In a press conference soon after the shooting, Osceola County Sheriff Blackmon described the incident as “cold-blooded” and “premeditated.”

Worrell’s office announced earlier this month that Bojeh had been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

Worrell confirmed at Thursday’s news conference that the second-degree charges were “holding charges” filed as her office waited for the grand jury to meet over the case.

