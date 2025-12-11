Governor on Charter schools and the District: ‘It’s not gonna be a fiscal drain on them’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As the Orange County School Board considers closing schools, the Governor is defending a charter school program.

Autumn Ewing’s daughter attends kindergarten at Bonneville Elementary, which is one of 7 schools that the Orange County Public School district may close. She is trying to keep it open. “We have put together a petition to help save our school and we ask anybody we can to sign the petition and help us keep Bonneville doors open.” Currently, there are 380 students, but there’s room for 938 kids.

The Orange County School District reports that enrollment has decreased by 8,000 students over the last three years. Some blame the loss on demographic changes. Board members acknowledged that many students are going to private schools, charter schools, or being home-schooled. This is happening as approved charter schools, known as “Schools of Hope,” are requesting to relocate into under-enrolled campuses. A new state law lets them do that for free. At the same time, public schools cover the costs of maintenance and cafeteria expenses. Governor Ron DeSantis defended the program, saying it’s not creating a loss for districts. “If they want to sell a building, they can sell a building. I mean, it’s not gonna be a fiscal drain on them.”

The Governor says “Schools of Hope” are only going to the toughest areas where kids need more help. Florida’s Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas says those schools also get funding. “The budget also includes 20-million dollars for the “Schools of Hope” program to establish, open, and operate within the neighborhoods of Florida’s chronic Florida’s chronically struggling public schools.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group