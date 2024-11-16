Goodwill and YMCA Central Florida team up for Donation Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Goodwill of Central Florida will be onsite of four Central Florida YMCAs to collect unwanted or no longer needed household goods on Saturday Nov. 16.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. members are encouraged to drop off clothes, sneakers and other shoes, small housewares, Halloween costumes and holiday décor they no longer need.

Here are the locations for the donation drive:

Downtown Orlando YMCA

433 N. Mills Ave., Orlando 32803

Read: Orlando sets target to start Camping World Stadium and Kia Center upgrades

Oviedo YMCA

7900 Red Bug Lake Rd., Oviedo 32765

South Orlando YMCA

814 W. Oak Ridge Rd., Orlando 32809

Read: LYNX unveils new mobile app for service

Wayne Densch YMCA Family Center

870 N. Hastings St., Orlando 32808

For more information about what items can be donated to Goodwill, visit www.GoodwillCFL.org.

Read: Seminole County Fire battles shed fire that spreads to nearby home

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group