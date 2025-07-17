Good Trouble Lives On protests in Central Florida

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

ORLANDO, Fla. - People will gather Thursday to raise their concerns regarding the string of Trump administration policies throughout the state and country

This new wave of protests, called “Good Trouble Lives On”, is named after the late civil rights activist and U.S. Congressman John Lewis.

“Good Trouble” is a phrase coined by Lewis to represent individuals coming together to peacefully fight against injustice. July 17 also marks the five year anniversary of Lewis’ passing.

Organizers say it is also a chance for protesters to speak up against the migrant detention facility in the Everglades, dubbed Alligator Alcatraz.

These protests are organized by the 50501 Movement, the same group who started the No Kings protests back in May.

Good Trouble protests happening in Central Florida

Deland: 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. ; 100 N Woodland Blvd

; 100 N Woodland Blvd Mount Dora: 4-6 p.m. ; North Donnelly Street & U.S. 441

; North Donnelly Street & U.S. 441 Clermont: 6-7:30 p.m. ; between West Ave and 8th Street on Rt in front of Center Lake Park

; between West Ave and 8th Street on Rt in front of Center Lake Park Celebration: 5:30-7:30 p.m. ; U.S. 192 & Celebration Avenue

; U.S. 192 & Celebration Avenue Kissimmee: 4-7 p.m. ; Kissimmee Trail 2063-2189, John Young Pkwy

; Kissimmee Trail 2063-2189, John Young Pkwy Orlando: 5-8 p.m. ; 400 S Orange Ave

; 400 S Orange Ave Altamonte: 4:30-7:30 p.m .; Florida 434 & Montgomery Road

.; Florida 434 & Montgomery Road Sanford: 4-6 p.m.; 1514 S French Ave

