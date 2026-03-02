GLP-1s may increase risk of osteoporosis and gout, new research finds

Research presented at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ annual meeting suggests that GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy may be linked to a slightly higher risk of osteoporosis and gout.

The study analyzed medical records from over 146,000 adults with obesity and Type 2 diabetes, finding that GLP-1 users had a 30% increased risk of osteoporosis and a 12% increased risk of gout compared to nonusers.

Weight loss can cause bone loss, and the impact of GLP-1 drugs on bone health is being studied to determine if it accelerates bone loss beyond normal levels.

While the observational study cannot prove causation, experts suggest that rapid weight loss associated with these medications may contribute to bone health issues.

Lifestyle factors like exercise and nutrition play a significant role in mitigating the potential bone health risks associated with GLP-1 drugs, emphasizing the importance of comprehensive obesity treatment.

Further research is needed to understand the mechanisms behind these potential side effects and to optimize patient care when using GLP-1 drugs.

