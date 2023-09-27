What are you doing in my swamp?: Shrek inspired Airbnb

Scotland, UK — If Shrek could charge a fee to have all the fairytale creatures living in his Swamp house, he might’ve been okay with them staying. Although that’s not the reality in the movie, it’s now a possibility in the real world.

Far far away...hosted by Donkey himself, a company in Scotland created a replicated model of Shrek’s Swamp house, located in the Scottish Highlands.

See images below:

Image Courtesy: Airbnb News Shrek Airbnb Swamp House

Image Courtesy: Airbnb News Shrek Airbnb Swamp House

Image Courtesy: Airbnb News Shrek Airbnb Swamp House

Image Courtesy: Airbnb News Shrek Airbnb Swamp House

Image Courtesy: Airbnb News Shrek Airbnb Swamp House

On October 13th, fans can go to Airbnb.com and request to book a vacation in the magical mud infested swamp beginning on.

The price? It’s free! Doubt the green ogre would’ve been okay with that. The lucky Shrek fans who win the booking will get an exclusive two-night swamp stay for up to three guests on October 27-29. Guests are responsible for their own travel.

Amenities? Yup, it’s got them. Including earwax candles, parfaits, swamp stories by the fire, waffles in the morning and the ultimate privacy of Shrek’s outhouse.

Despite it’s no cost, the new Airbnb destination has a great cause tied to it. Airbnb will donate to the HopScotch Childrens Charity, which provides some of Scotland’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged children with food and vacations.

Click Here on October 13th to try to book.

© 2022 Cox Media Group