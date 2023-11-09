Get in line: Skyline Chili opens its 1st Orlando location

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando’s food scene just added a big dash of Cincinnati.

On Wednesday, the iconic Skyline Chili officially opened its newest restaurant right here in Central Florida.

Skyline Chili Orlando is located at 2231 Western Way B in the Flamingo Crossings Town Center near Winter Garden.

The chain’s signature dish is a pile of spaghetti topped with chili and shredded cheddar cheese.

Nicholas Lambrinides first opened the restaurant in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1949 after immigrating to the United States.

He discovered his love for food while watching his mother prepare family recipes in their hometown of Kastoria, Greece.

Lambrinides wanted to share those recipes with his customers while also giving them a taste of downtown Cincy’s cityscape.

That’s what served as the inspiration for the restaurant’s name.

Skyline Chili opens in Orlando The new restaurant is located in Flamingo Crossings Town Center near Winter Garden. (WFTV news staff)

Florida was already home to a handful of other Skyline locations, including the following:

