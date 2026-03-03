Gerber brings back annual photo contest

Gerber has announced the return of its annual photo contest, the ’2026 Gerber Photo Search: Behind the Baby,’ after skipping it in 2025.

Families are invited to submit real-life moments capturing the joys of parenthood for a chance to be named the 2026 Gerber Baby.

The contest, titled “2026 Gerber Photo Search: Behind the Baby,” and open to children under 3 years old, also introduces a new category for kids aged 3 to 5, with a chance to win a $10,000 prize.

The iconic Gerber Baby face, first found through a contest in 1928, continues to be a symbol of the brand, with past winners having opportunities to star in Gerber advertisements and receive scholarship money.

The last Gerber Photo Search in 2024 crowned Akil McLeod as the 2024 Gerber Baby.

