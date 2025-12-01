FusionFest celebrates the joy of culture in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — People gathered to celebrate over 100 cultures over the weekend in Orlando.

FusionFest took place Thanksgiving weekend at the Dr. Phillips Center in downtown.

The festival, now in its eighth year, featured a theme of “The Art of Joy,” highlighting the power of culture, creativity, and community to foster happiness and connection.

FusionFest transformed the Arts Plaza at the Dr. Phillips Center into a vibrant hub of cultural exchange with food, music, dance, and more.

The event aims to celebrate diversity and promote understanding by showcasing a wide array of cultural expressions.

