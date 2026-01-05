Funeral for former Eatonville mayor Eddie Cole to be held Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Community leaders, family, and friends will gather on Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of former Eatonville mayor Eddie Cole.

The memorial service began at noon at First Baptist Church of Orlando, and Cole will be laid to rest at Eatonville Memorial Gardens.

Cole served as mayor of Eatonville from 2016 to 2022, making a significant impact on the community during his tenure.

He dedicated 37 years of his life as an assistant coach for the Rollins College women’s basketball team, showcasing his commitment to youth engagement and sports.

Cole was inducted into the Rollins Sports Hall of Fame in 2023, highlighting his achievements and contributions to women’s sports at the college.

His passion for empowering youth was evident through his role as executive director of Every Kid Outreach, an organization dedicated to uplifting minority children in Eatonville and its surrounding areas, including Winter Park, Maitland, and Apopka.

The memorial service at First Baptist Church of Orlando is expected to bring together many who knew and respected Cole, ensuring his legacy continues to resonate throughout the community.

