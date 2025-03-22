Fundraiser in honor of Volusia County boy killed by dogs brings community together

DELAND, Fla. — This weekend, hundreds of people are expected to show up for a fundraising event for the family of a Volusia County boy who was mauled to death by two dogs.

8-year-old Michael Millett’s death is having a major impact on the community. Now, people who didn’t even know him or his family are stepping up to help in his honor.

A charity motorcycle ride will be held Sunday, with registration starting at 9 a.m. at Sledz East Cycles of DeLand. From there, riders will have five stops along the way. Each stop will have raffles and fundraising opportunities.

The event’s organizer, Mary Shrader, didn’t know the Milletts before this happened, but said after hearing his tragic story, she wanted to do more, and that message resonated with others.

“I think everybody in this community is and they’re going to all show up on Sunday,” she said.

Community support for Michael Millett's family The community is coming together for a charity motorcycle ride in honor of 8-year-old Michael Millett. (Source: WFTV)

Shrader says beyond this, she wants more people to understand the need for change when it comes to dangerous dogs. This is a personal issue for her, as her husband was also attacked by dogs

“If you’re a dog owner, to be responsible as the owner, if you do have dogs that are vicious, to make sure to protect the community and to protect your dog that is your family member so nothing like this ever happens again,” she said.

Michael’s parents were at the Statehouse this week to testify in favor of a bill that enhances dangerous dog safety. It would strengthen laws for dangerous dogs and create stricter penalties for their owners.

That bill, called the “Pam Rock Act,” passed unanimously in the subcommittee and now has three more stops before going to the House floor.

Shrader said she also hopes the event leads to more people backing that bill.

“To make the change that’s needed by the laws to protect other families in this community,” she said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group