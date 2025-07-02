Fun ways to celebrate the 4th this summer

Thousands of fireworks recalled for being overloaded with explosives (WFTV.com)

Red Hot & Bloom

If you’re looking for some classic family fun, Altamonte Spring is hosting its 28th annual Red Hot & Bloom. The event is Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.

Enjoy some live music and fireworks on by the park’s lake. Local Central Florida artists like After 5 and Relic will take on the stage, giving you a variety of music performances from R&B and rock. Food vendors will be on site, this is the perfect chance for you to grab something small to munch on for dinner.

If you’ve got some kids in the group, they could take on the towering rock wall, trampoline bungee jump, and some inflatable games.

Admission for the event is free. Attendees have the opportunity to upgrade their ticket for 45 dollars to get access to the Oasis Beer Garden.

Fireworks at the Fountain

Closer to the heart of Orlando, the city is hosting its 48 annual Fireworks at the Fountain at Lake Eola Park.

Family and friends can gather for some live entertainment. Vendors will also be available for any food and beverage purchases.

AdventHealth will offer games, balloon animals, and face painting for young ones. The one and only Superman will make a special appearance at his booth, where you can grab goodies and fireworks enhancement glasses!

The fireworks finale is set for 9:10 p.m. and opens with a performance by the Orlando Concert Band.

The event starts as early as 4 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m.

SunRail Train service is free to those going to this event.

If you’re trying to enjoy your 4th a bit more north, you can find some similar family fun at Sandford Riverwalk.

Located at the Lake Monroe riverfront at Ft. Mellon Park, you can find local vendors serving food and drink.

Families are welcomed to bring any gear- feel free toss in some chairs in your trunk and grab a few picnic blankets to sit on the lawn and watch the fireworks.

The kiddos can enjoy the designated Kid Zone, equipped with bounce houses and face painters

The evening starts at 7 p.m. ends off with a firework show promptly after 9 p.m.

4th of July Star Spangled Celebration

If you’re looking for something with more pep, Sunset Walk Orlando is hosting its DFALC Legends Tour with all the classic 4th activities.

Special musical guests DJ Scotty B. and DFALC Guitar Army will serenade the crowd on the Main Stage. Rhythm Me Up and DJ K1X will perform on the Plaza Stage.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and is located at Promenade at Sunset Walk. Admission is free to all there will be complimentary parking.

AdventHealth July4th Watermelon 5k

Wanna be more active this Independence Day? Huddle up some friends and family to join in on a 5k run to honor U.S. military veterans!

Runners can indulge in ice cold watermelon and a watermelon eating contest. Cool watermelon theme swag like towels and tank tops are available as well.

The run starts at 7:30 a.m. at Park Avenue in Winter Park.

As of Wednesday, the entry fee for participants is $45 till July 3, 2025. On race day, the entry fee will be $50.

