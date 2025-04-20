FSU students push back after campus plans to reopen days after mass shooting 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Just days after a mass shooting sent shockwaves through the Florida State University community, university officials announced a return to normal operations. Now, a growing group of students say it’s too soon.

“We were given a week off when the university got a few inches of snow, now we’re expected to go back to class days after a mass shooting,” said Madalyn Propst, President of FSU College Democrats.

The FSU College Democrats are leading the charge, calling on the administration to slow things down and listen to student voices.

This comes after 20-year-old FSU student Phoenix Ikner opened fire on the campus Thursday with his stepmother’s former law enforcement service weapon, killing two and injuring six.

“I don’t feel safe again on campus, being asked to pretend like this never happened and go back to an active crime scene less than a week after members of our community were killed,” said Propst.

The student organization said the university’s response felt rushed and lacked compassion. They’re demanding action, not just sympathy.

Propst said the list included simple safety upgrades, such as installing locks on all classroom doors across the campus and requiring active shooter training for all faculty and staff on all college campuses.

Propst said the organization is asking that in the next legislative cycle, legislators amend safe-storage laws to require safe storage protocols to be followed when there is any person in a household who cannot legally obtain a firearm, not just for minors under the age of sixteen.

“Because there is no reason in the state of Florida where gun violence is as common as it is that we don’t have locks on the door and professors that don’t know what to do,” said Propst.

They’re also pushing for added appropriations into the legislature budget for mental health intervention programs.

Propst said the organization plans to fight for stricter “safe gun storage laws.” They also want Congress to take up motions to reinstate the Office of Violence Prevention — a federal office that once focused on tackling gun violence through research and public policy.

“If no one listens and no steps are made. Not only will it feel like the two people we lost were in vain but it also leaves the door open for another event like this to occur,” said Propst.

On Saturday, the FSU President, Richard McCullough, said the university will resume normal operations on Monday.

“As we prepare to resume classes and business operations, we understand that some of you may not be ready to return. We will be flexible. If you need time or support, please reach out to one of the many services we have available. We are here to help,” said McCullough.

Dear FSU Family, our hearts are heavy after the tragedy that took place on April 17. We are grieving with the families and friends who lost someone they love. And we are with all those who were injured and are now recovering. This has shaken all of us, and I want you to know we are here for you.

Classes and business operations will resume on Monday, April 21. I know it won’t feel like a normal week. It’s the last one before finals, and many of you are still processing what happened. Please take care of yourself.

If you need time or support, reach out. Students should contact their instructors for help with classwork or accommodation. Faculty and staff should connect with their dean or supervisor.

No one should go through this alone. Support is here:

Students who need mental health support should reach out to our Counseling & Psychological Services team at (850) 644-TALK (8255).

In addition, the Victim Advocate Program provides free, confidential, and compassionate assistance to FSU students. Call 24/7 (850) 644-7161, text (850) 756-4320 or email Victims-Advocate@fsu.edu.

Employees who need assistance should contact EAP at (850) 644-2288 for free professional counseling services.on

We will get through this by leaning on each other. FSU is strong because of its people and I believe in this community with all my heart.

Sincerely,

Richard McCullough, FSU President

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group