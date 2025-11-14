Local

FSU football player Ethan Pritchard leaves rehab after being shot in head

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
FSU football player Ethan Pritchard leaves rehab after being shot in head Florida State University linebacker Ethan Pritchard is making strides in his road to recovery.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida State University linebacker Ethan Pritchard is making strides in his road to recovery.

Pritchard is leaving his rehabilitation center in Jacksonville two months after being shot in the head in a case of mistaken identity.

Pritchard posted a video on Facebook earlier this week showing him exercising and lifting weights in the hospital.

His family says he is headed to Tallahassee for the weekend.

This Saturday, Florida State plays Virginia Tech at home.

Ethan Pritchard Coverage

Pritchard, who played football at Seminole High School before FSU, was visiting family in Havana when it happened. Police say he was dropping off his aunt when gunshots gunshots from another car struck him.

Police say the suspects thought he was someone else.

Four people have been arrested.

