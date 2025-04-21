FSU classes resume Monday with many students still on edge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Just days after a mass shooting on campus, classes will resume Monday at Florida State University.

Eight people were shot in the span of less than five minutes late Thursday morning.

Two men died.

Robert Morales was a former assistant football coach at a nearby high school.

And Tiru Chabba was a father of two who was working for a campus vendor.

Florida State University shooting victims Tiru Chabba (L) and Robert Morales (R) (The Strom Law Firm/Family Photo)

The suspect was shot by police.

At last check, he was still in the hospital but is expected to survive.

The school said many classes will offer a remote option today for students who aren’t ready to go back in person.

Many students said they are still shaken up.

“I don’t feel safe on campus. Being asked to pretend like this never happened and go back to an active crime scene less than a week after members of our community were killed,” Madalyn Propst said.

Florida State University shooting TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA - APRIL 17: Students hold a vigil near the scene of a shooting near the Florida State University student center on April 17, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. According to reports, two people were killed and several others injured when the alleged shooter, believed to be a current student and the son of a Leon County sheriff's deputy, opened fire on the university's main campus. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images) (Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images)

The university announced it will waive all mandatory attendance policies.

Students who don’t attend class can contact their instructors about how to complete their required coursework.

