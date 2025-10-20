Local

Fronts to keep Central Florida slightly cooler this week

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — A front moving through early Monday morning will usher in slightly cooler temperatures across Central Florida.

The near 90-degree high temperatures from Sunday will drop into the upper 70s and low 80s on Monday.

Rain chances will remain low, around 10% as the front moves through.

Most of the work week will be dry with highs in the 80s.

Midweek a weak front will move through the area, not bringing much rain, only bringing another small cool down for the end of the week.

