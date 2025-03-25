Front to increase rain and storm chances Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered showers will be possible Tuesday morning as a weak front dips into Central Florida.

This rain will not significantly reduce the rain deficit most of our area has seen since the start of the year.

The sea breeze will trigger some additional showers Tuesday afternoon, mainly south of Orlando.

Before the sea breeze, we’ll see gradual clearing, with skies turning partly cloudy and temperatures staying warm. The high will be in the 80s inland, with 70s on the coast.

