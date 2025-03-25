Local

Front to increase rain and storm chances Tuesday in Central Florida

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Front to increase rain and storm chances Tuesday in Central Florida Scattered showers will be possible Tuesday morning as a weak front dips into Central Florida. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered showers will be possible Tuesday morning as a weak front dips into Central Florida.

This rain will not significantly reduce the rain deficit most of our area has seen since the start of the year.

The sea breeze will trigger some additional showers Tuesday afternoon, mainly south of Orlando.

Before the sea breeze, we’ll see gradual clearing, with skies turning partly cloudy and temperatures staying warm. The high will be in the 80s inland, with 70s on the coast.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!