Front to bring wet weekend to parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s shaping up to be a warm Friday across the area, with increasing rain chances for the weekend.

Clouds will gradually increase throughout Friday as southerly winds develop, leading to a warm afternoon.

Later in the evening, light showers may occur in far northern areas, though most regions will remain dry, with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

A cold front is expected to slowly move into the region over the weekend, bringing changes to our forecast.

Saturday will feature partly sunny skies, with showers increasing late in the day and highs in the low 80s.

Sunday will have the highest chance of rain and isolated storms as the cold front remains draped across the area, with temperatures in the upper 70s.

The cold front will exit on Monday, ending showers across the region and bringing temperatures down to the low 70s.

Cooler and drier weather is anticipated for much of next week, with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s.

