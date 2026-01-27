Freeze warnings issued as Arctic air grips Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is experiencing chilly conditions Tuesday morning, with some areas seeing wind chills in the 20s.

A cold weather advisory is in place for most of Central Florida until 9 a.m.

The advisory comes as freeze warnings have expanded to cover most of Central Florida, excluding Brevard and Coastal Volusia counties.

The conditions are expected to bring colder temperatures Tuesday night, with lows falling below freezing in some areas.

Afternoons are expected to remain sunny in our area with highs returning to the 60s from Wednesday to Friday.

Residents are reminded of the 4 P’s: “Pets, Plants, Pipes and People,” as they prepare for the cold weather.

This guidance is crucial to protect pets from the cold and ensure plants are adequately shielded.

This weekend, an incoming storm is expected to push Arctic air further south, bringing temperatures in the Orlando metro area down into the 20s.

A weather alert has been issued due to a likely hard freeze overnight Saturday into Sunday and again from Sunday to Monday.

