Free or Low-Cost Breast Cancer Screening in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla.- DOH-Orange is offering free or low-cost mammograms to eligible women in its 3D Mobile Mammography bus.

In the state of Florida, there are 134 new cases of women with breast cancer per 100,000 annually. These are the most recent numbers from 2022 according to FLHeathCHARTS.

Just in Central Florida, these rates go up to as high as 160 in counties like Brevard. In 2022, Brevard county had a record of 779 women who were diagnosed.

Breast cancer rates per 100,000 women, 2022 FLHealthChart data of Florida breast cancer statistics

Exams will be administered at the Grace Medical Home on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In order to qualify for the screening, you must be a woman between the ages of 40 to 64, have a household income that is less than or equal to 200 percent poverty level, no health insurance that covers the exam, and have a primary residence in the state.

According to a study done by the American Cancer Society, women over the age of 65 who are effected by breast cancer are closely tied to a 5-year survival rate when living in a high-poverty areas.

