Franz Wagner ruled out for Game 7 with calf strain

DETROIT, MI — Orlando Magic starting forward Franz Wagner has been listed as out for Sunday’s Game 7 vs the Detroit Pistons.

He suffered a right calf injury back on Monday during Game 4 and missed Game 5 and Game 6. He will now miss a third straight playoff game after missing 48 games in the regular season.

The series is tied at 3-3 with a winner-take-all Game 7 at Detroit.

Tip-off for Game 7 is at 3:30 on WFTV.

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