FPL announces historic rate increases beginning 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Power and Light customers will face higher bills starting in January due to planned rate increases totaling billions over the next four years.

The rate increases, the highest in company history, will continue over the next four years, with customers seeing an average increase of $2.50 in 2026.

Further hikes are anticipated in 2027, 2028, and 2029 as part of FPL’s strategy to “enhance service quality.”

Opponents of the rate increase plan are expected to challenge the decision in the State Supreme Court.

Florida Power and Light claims that the rate increases are necessary to enhance service quality in the future. However, specific details about how these increases will improve service quality have not been disclosed.

